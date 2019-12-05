Mortars hit Iraqi airbase that houses US forces outside Baghdad – reports

Two mortar rounds have struck the Balad air base north of Baghdad on Thursday, agencies reported citing Iraqi military sources. There were no casualties.

Balad is located approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad. In addition to Iraqi security forces, it is home to an unknown number of US troops and contractors involved in the fighting against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists, who once controlled large portions of Iraq and Syria.

Thursday’s mortar attack comes just two days after five rockets struck another Iraqi base housing US forces. The attack on Al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province likewise resulted in no casualties.