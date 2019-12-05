 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mortars hit Iraqi airbase that houses US forces outside Baghdad – reports

5 Dec, 2019 20:28
Balad air base in Iraq (file photo) ©  USDOD/Sgt. Quentin Johnson

Two mortar rounds have struck the Balad air base north of Baghdad on Thursday, agencies reported citing Iraqi military sources. There were no casualties.

Balad is located approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad. In addition to Iraqi security forces, it is home to an unknown number of US troops and contractors involved in the fighting against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists, who once controlled large portions of Iraq and Syria.

Thursday’s mortar attack comes just two days after five rockets struck another Iraqi base housing US forces. The attack on Al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province likewise resulted in no casualties.

