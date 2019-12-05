 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Allies must support Turkey in conflict with Syrian Kurdish fighters as it approved NATO plan – Erdogan

5 Dec, 2019 16:49
Get short URL
Allies must support Turkey in conflict with Syrian Kurdish fighters as it approved NATO plan – Erdogan
© Reuters / Peter Nicholls / Pool

NATO allies should support Turkey in its conflict with Syrian Kurdish fighters after Ankara dropped its objections to the alliance’s defense plans for Poland and the Baltics, NTV quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Thursday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s summit, Turkey had angered other NATO members by saying it would block the defense plan until they designated the Kurdish YPG militia, against which Ankara waged a military offensive two months ago, a terrorist organization.

Erdogan told reporters in London that Turkey dropped its objection to the Baltics plan after NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg and the leaders of Germany, France and Poland asked for Turkey’s backing. “After talks with my colleagues, we said yes to this, but you must not abandon us in the fight against terror,” Erdogan was cited as saying.

Stoltenberg said after the summit that allies had not discussed how to designate the YPG during their talks.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies