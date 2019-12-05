NATO wants to dominate not only the Euro-Atlantic region but also the Middle East – Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that NATO wants to dominate not only the Euro-Atlantic region but the Middle East as well. He made the statement following the 26th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava, Slovakia.

“NATO continues its reckless expansion, the block’s military infrastructure is moving quickly to the east, close to Russian borders. There’s a permanent fomenting of tension, accusations of aggressive intentions from the part of Russia,” Sputnik quoted him as saying.

“All this is happening amid a record increase of military budgets – the decision that was adopted during the recent [NATO] summit in London,” Lavrov added.

Russia has a response to all the threats posed by NATO and will ensure its security without entering an arms race, the minister added.