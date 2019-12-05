 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO wants to dominate not only the Euro-Atlantic region but also the Middle East – Russian FM

5 Dec, 2019 14:52
US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that NATO wants to dominate not only the Euro-Atlantic region but the Middle East as well. He made the statement following the 26th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava, Slovakia.

“NATO continues its reckless expansion, the block’s military infrastructure is moving quickly to the east, close to Russian borders. There’s a permanent fomenting of tension, accusations of aggressive intentions from the part of Russia,” Sputnik quoted him as saying.

“All this is happening amid a record increase of military budgets – the decision that was adopted during the recent [NATO] summit in London,” Lavrov added.

Russia has a response to all the threats posed by NATO and will ensure its security without entering an arms race, the minister added.

