German accusations against Russia over murder of Georgian citizen unfounded & unacceptable – Lavrov

5 Dec, 2019 13:49
German accusations against Russia over murder of Georgian citizen unfounded & unacceptable – Lavrov
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid

All German accusations against Russia in connection with a murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin are unfounded and unacceptable, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The German Foreign Ministry announced the previous day it had declared two employees of the Russian embassy personae non grata over their suspected involvement in a murder of a Georgian citizen.

Lavrov noted in Bratislava, Slovakia, that if German partners say they think Russia did not cooperate enough, “I do not know what they are basing this statement on.” He added that Russia had been chastised in the same way over its alleged lack of participation in the investigation of a crash of MH17 Boeing, TV Center reported. “One should not probably talk to anyone like that, even more so – with the Russian Federation,” Lavrov said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday warned against “any speculation” over the Georgian national’s murder in Berlin until German prosecutors complete their investigation, TASS reported.

