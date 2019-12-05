 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US warns partners of risks from ‘untrusted’ 5G networks, Pompeo says

5 Dec, 2019 11:47
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Portugal's FM Augusto Santos Silva in Lisbon, December 5, 2019. © Reuters / Pedro Nunes

Washington has spent “the past couple years” working to make sure its allies around the world are aware of the risks of working with companies such as Huawei, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Lisbon on Thursday.

“The United States’ mission has been to share what we know, what we understand and then how America’s thinking about decision we will have to make in light of where America's information travels,” Pompeo told reporters. He made the statement when asked about the Chinese electronics giant’s “involvement in Portugal,” Reuters reported.

He did not cite the company by name, instead referring to “untrusted networks.” The US respects every country’s right to make its own decisions, Pompeo added, speaking along with Portugal’s FM Augusto Santos Silva.

Chinese firms hold significant investments in key sectors in Portugal and telecommunications operators are working with Huawei to roll out 5G networks in the country.

