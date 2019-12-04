 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Philippines military recommends that Duterte ends martial law in south imposed after jihadists’ siege

4 Dec, 2019 16:02
Get short URL
Philippines military recommends that Duterte ends martial law in south imposed after jihadists’ siege
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (R) and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. © Reuters / Erik De Castro

The Philippine defense chief said on Wednesday he recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte ends martial law in the south, where it was imposed in 2017 to help troops quell a bloody siege by jihadists in Marawi, who were reportedly aligned with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he told the president on Wednesday that Muslim militants have been weakened considerably and are no longer able to carry out an attack like the Marawi siege.

Duterte has extended martial law three times and it is due to expire at the end of the year. There was no immediate reaction from the president, AP said.

The attack reinforced fears in Southeast Asia that the IS group was gaining a foothold in the region despite its setbacks in Iraq and Syria.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies