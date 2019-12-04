 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US envoy on Afghanistan peace talks makes surprise stop in Kabul

4 Dec, 2019 15:47
Get short URL
US envoy on Afghanistan peace talks makes surprise stop in Kabul
US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani / File Photo

Washington’s special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the Afghan capital on Wednesday “to discuss the latest in peace efforts,” a former Afghan deputy foreign minister said.

Hekmat Karzai, chairman of the Kabul-based Center for Conflict and Peace Studies, tweeted photographs of his meeting with Khalilzad in Kabul, saying they “spoke about the way forward.”

A Taliban official said the group has held informal talks with the Americans, without specifying where or who participated, AP reported.

Khalilzad’s visit comes days after President Donald Trump visited US troops in Afghanistan for the Thanksgiving holiday, when he hinted at a resumption of peace talks with the Taliban.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies