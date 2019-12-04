France readies for massive transportation strike on Thursday

France is getting ready for massive, nationwide transportation strikes against government plans to overhaul the state pension system. The strike will disrupt train, bus, and airline services, AP reports.

In Paris, workers’ unions are planning a march on Thursday. Police warned Wednesday of possible violence and damage, and ordered all businesses, cafes, and restaurants along the way to close. Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees, around the presidential palace, parliament, and Notre Dame Cathedral.

The SNCF railway company expects nine out of 10 high-speed trains to be canceled. International train lines will be affected, too.

Air France warned about 30 percent of its domestic flights will be cancelled.