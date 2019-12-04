 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Top US general & senior Chinese counterpart speak by phone after Beijing’s Hong Kong ban for ships

4 Dec, 2019 07:46
US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley. © Reuters / Erin Scott / File Photo

The top US general and a senior Chinese counterpart spoke on the phone, the US military said. The conversation on Tuesday came a day after China banned US military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong, Reuters reports.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke with the People’s Liberation Army of China Chief of the Joint Staff Department General Li Zuocheng, according to the military.

“The two military leaders both agreed on the value of a productive dialogue, effectively managing differences, and cooperation on areas of common ground,” the statement added.

