Serbia has no plans to join NATO as majority of citizens oppose the idea – FM

3 Dec, 2019 14:55
President Aleksandar Vucic (R) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Mladenovac, Serbia, October 8, 2018. © Reuters / Djordje Kojadinovic

Serbia has no plans to become a NATO member state since the overwhelming majority of citizens oppose this idea, Serbian Foreign Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic told TASS. The statement comes ahead of the Serbian president’s visit to Russia.

“We don’t want to become a member of the alliance and the overwhelming majority of our citizens does not want this either,” the minister said. “Both Serbia and NATO are satisfied by the current level of cooperation, which is very good and is constantly developing. But we don’t have any ambitions of turning it into a permanent membership,” Dacic added.

President Aleksandar Vucic earlier put forward the idea of adopting a declaration on the country’s military and political neutrality. The document is expected to be passed in February.

