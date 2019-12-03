 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN warns half of Zimbabwe’s people face severe hunger due to drought, economic collapse

3 Dec, 2019 14:10
Villager Shupikai Makwavarara inspects her failing maize crop in rural Bindura near Harare, Zimbabwe, March 1, 2019. © Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo / File Photo

About half of Zimbabwe’s population faces severe hunger amid a devastating drought and economic collapse, the UN said on Tuesday.

The World Food Program plans to more than double the number of people it helps to more than 4 million. More than 7 million people overall are in need, AP reported.

With poor rains expected before the harvest in April, the scale of hunger will worsen, the World Food Program’s executive director David Beasley said in a statement.

Zimbabwe’s economic crisis, the worst in a decade, and a drought across southern Africa will complicate aid delivery as prices for basic items soar and food supplies are lower than normal, according to the UN.

