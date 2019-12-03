 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

This decade set to be hottest in history, UN says

3 Dec, 2019 09:39
Get short URL
This decade set to be hottest in history, UN says
A penguin stands on an iceberg in Yankee Harbour, Antarctica, February 18, 2018. © Reuters / Alexandre Meneghini / File Photo

The 2010s are set to be the hottest decade in history, the United Nations said Tuesday in an annual assessment of climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization said global temperatures so far this year were 1.1 degrees Celsius (two degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average, putting 2019 on course to be in the top three warmest years ever recorded.

Man-made emissions from burning fossil fuels, building infrastructure, growing crops, and transporting goods mean 2019 is set to break the record for atmospheric carbon concentrations, locking in further warming, according to the WMO.

Oceans, which absorb 90 percent of the excess heat produced by greenhouse gases, are now at their highest recorded temperatures, AFP said, citing the statement. Each of the last four decades has been hotter than the last, the report added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies