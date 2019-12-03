‘No breakthrough’ in draft Normandy Four communiqué on Donbass – Ukraine’s deputy PM

The draft final document to be adopted during the Normandy Quartet summit on the conflict in Donbass, due in France on December 9, contains no “breakthrough ideas,” TASS quoted Ukraine’s Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Dmitry Kuleba as saying on Tuesday. The Normandy Four comprises Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany.

“At the moment, the communiqué is very diplomatic. I’ll tell you frankly: this document contains no super-breakthrough ideas,” Kuleba told the ICTV. However, the official added that “everything will depend on the outcome of the talks.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called upon the government in Kiev to guarantee the legitimate rights and freedoms of residents of eastern Ukraine in order to win back their support.