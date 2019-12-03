 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No breakthrough’ in draft Normandy Four communiqué on Donbass – Ukraine’s deputy PM

3 Dec, 2019 08:51
French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leave after a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 17, 2019. © Reuters / Philippe Wojazer

The draft final document to be adopted during the Normandy Quartet summit on the conflict in Donbass, due in France on December 9, contains no “breakthrough ideas,” TASS quoted Ukraine’s Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Dmitry Kuleba as saying on Tuesday. The Normandy Four comprises Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany.

“At the moment, the communiqué is very diplomatic. I’ll tell you frankly: this document contains no super-breakthrough ideas,” Kuleba told the ICTV. However, the official added that “everything will depend on the outcome of the talks.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called upon the government in Kiev to guarantee the legitimate rights and freedoms of residents of eastern Ukraine in order to win back their support.

