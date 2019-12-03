 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Top Chinese diplomat to visit S. Korea for 1st time in 5 years amid US missile defense row

3 Dec, 2019 07:59
Get short URL
Top Chinese diplomat to visit S. Korea for 1st time in 5 years amid US missile defense row
South Korea’s FM Kang Kyung-wha and China’s FM Wang Yi at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, November 23, 2019. © Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

A high-ranking Chinese diplomat is visiting Seoul this week for the first time in five years as the two countries seek to improve ties amid a spat over a US anti-missile system in South Korea, Reuters reported.

The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councilor Wang Yi, is set to arrive on Wednesday for a two-day stay, during which he will meet his counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, and President Moon Jae-in, officials in Seoul said.

South Korea sees Beijing as instrumental in reviving stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.

Wang’s visit will be his first since a dispute erupted over the installation of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea, though he and Kang have talked on other occasions.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies