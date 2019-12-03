Top Chinese diplomat to visit S. Korea for 1st time in 5 years amid US missile defense row

A high-ranking Chinese diplomat is visiting Seoul this week for the first time in five years as the two countries seek to improve ties amid a spat over a US anti-missile system in South Korea, Reuters reported.

The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councilor Wang Yi, is set to arrive on Wednesday for a two-day stay, during which he will meet his counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, and President Moon Jae-in, officials in Seoul said.

South Korea sees Beijing as instrumental in reviving stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.

Wang’s visit will be his first since a dispute erupted over the installation of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea, though he and Kang have talked on other occasions.