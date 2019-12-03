New Zealand to ban big foreign political donations ‘to prevent interference in elections’

New Zealand moved to ban large foreign political donations and misleading social media advertisements on Tuesday amid concerns about “offshore interference in next year’s general election.”

The move, which bars donations over NZ$50 (US$33), was aimed at protecting New Zealand’s democracy from a growing international threat, according to Justice Minister Andrew Little.

“We need to protect the integrity of our elections. These changes will reduce the risk of foreign money influencing our election outcomes,” the minister said.

Little did not say which countries prompted the ban but experts have consistently pointed the finger at China, AFP said.