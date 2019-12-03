 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Dec, 2019 07:16
New Zealand to ban big foreign political donations ‘to prevent interference in elections’
Auckland, New Zealand. © Reuters / Nigel Marple

New Zealand moved to ban large foreign political donations and misleading social media advertisements on Tuesday amid concerns about “offshore interference in next year’s general election.”

The move, which bars donations over NZ$50 (US$33), was aimed at protecting New Zealand’s democracy from a growing international threat, according to Justice Minister Andrew Little.

“We need to protect the integrity of our elections. These changes will reduce the risk of foreign money influencing our election outcomes,” the minister said.

Little did not say which countries prompted the ban but experts have consistently pointed the finger at China, AFP said.

