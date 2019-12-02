Hungary’s FM criticizes EU’s failure to agree enlargement talks

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has criticized the EU’s former executive branch and Finland, which currently holds the rotating presidency, for failing to push on with enlarging the bloc.

Szijjarto said on Monday that “one of the most significant failures” of the outgoing European Commission was the EU’s failure in October to agree on launching membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, AP reported.

The minister was talking in Prague after meeting his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia. Together the four countries form an informal grouping known as the Visegrad Group and support enlargement.

Szijjarto says he hopes the new commission will push on with enlargement.