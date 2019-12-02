 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US to help ‘legitimate Latin American govts’ to PREVENT PROTESTS from ‘morphing into riots’ – Pompeo
HomeNewsline

Philippines evacuates 200,000 ahead of Typhoon Kammuri

2 Dec, 2019 15:54
Get short URL
Philippines evacuates 200,000 ahead of Typhoon Kammuri
Manila, Philippines. © Reuters / Soe Zeya Tun

The Philippines evacuated 200,000 people in coastal and mountainous areas due to fears of flooding and landslides as a powerful typhoon was set to make landfall on Monday night.

Typhoon Kammuri, the 20th typhoon to hit the country this year, was expected to make landfall on the Philippines’ main Luzon island, packing 165kph (103mph) wind speeds and gusts of up to 230kph (143mph), the weather bureau said.

Airport authorities said all four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the capital Manila would be closed from 11:00am to 11:00pm (0300 GMT to 1500 GMT) on Tuesday as a precaution, Reuters reports.

Authorities raised the tropical cyclone warning level for 35 provinces and told people in areas in the path of the Category 3 typhoon to be on alert for possible landslides, storm surges and floods triggered by heavy winds and rain.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies