Taiwan plans to invite US experts to bolster defenses – military

Taiwan plans to invite US military experts to visit and to provide advice on bolstering the island’s defenses, the military in Taipei said on Monday. The Defense Ministry said it plans to use the “arms purchase contract model to invite a US expert group to come to Taiwan.”

A Taiwan-US military exchange and cooperation plan will help “consolidate and deepen the security partnership between the two sides and further ensure peace and stability in the region,” the statement added.

The ministry gave no other details, and did not specifically mention China, Reuters reports.

The Trump administration has been stepping up its support for Taiwan, including approving $10 billion in arms sales this year, despite strong Chinese opposition.