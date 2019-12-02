 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US to help ‘legitimate Latin American govts’ to PREVENT PROTESTS from ‘morphing into riots’ – Pompeo
Taiwan plans to invite US experts to bolster defenses – military

2 Dec, 2019 14:41
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at Kaohsiung's Zuoying naval base, November 8, 2018. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

Taiwan plans to invite US military experts to visit and to provide advice on bolstering the island’s defenses, the military in Taipei said on Monday. The Defense Ministry said it plans to use the “arms purchase contract model to invite a US expert group to come to Taiwan.”

A Taiwan-US military exchange and cooperation plan will help “consolidate and deepen the security partnership between the two sides and further ensure peace and stability in the region,” the statement added.

The ministry gave no other details, and did not specifically mention China, Reuters reports.
The Trump administration has been stepping up its support for Taiwan, including approving $10 billion in arms sales this year, despite strong Chinese opposition.

