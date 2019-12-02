 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Merkel’s party rejects full overhaul of German coalition as SPD elects left-leaning leaders

2 Dec, 2019 09:32
Get short URL
Merkel’s party rejects full overhaul of German coalition as SPD elects left-leaning leaders
Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans gesture after being announced as winners of a Social Democratic Party members' ballot for leadership in Berlin, Germany, November 30, 2019. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has rejected a radical renegotiation of the agreement underpinning Germany’s governing coalition after its junior partner elected left-leaning leaders who want new concessions, AP reports.

The leader of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said on Monday that the new leadership doesn’t amount to a major change “as a result of which we have to completely renegotiate a coalition.”

Members of the center-left Social Democrats on Saturday chose Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken as their new leaders, rejecting a rival duo that included Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and strongly favored staying in Merkel’s coalition.

Walter-Borjans and Esken want to revisit issues such as the minimum wage, climate protection and investment.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies