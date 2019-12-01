Iraqi PM’s resignation approved amid deadly anti-govt protests

The Iraqi parliament voted to approve the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Sunday after he has formally submitted a proposal to leave the office two days ago.

Speaker Mohammad al-Halbusi said the President Barham Salih will ask the largest political bloc in the house to nominate Abdul-Mahdi’s successor.

The PM was forced to resign after two months of intense protests and clashes with police, which left more than 400 dead. The protesters blame the government for corruption, poor living standards, and unemployment. There was rioting in several cities, during which an Iranian consulate was burned down in Najaf, and an Islamic shrine was set on fire.