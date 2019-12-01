 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi PM’s resignation approved amid deadly anti-govt protests

1 Dec, 2019 12:59
Iraqi demonstrators take part during the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq November 28, 2019. © Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters

The Iraqi parliament voted to approve the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Sunday after he has formally submitted a proposal to leave the office two days ago.

Speaker Mohammad al-Halbusi said the President Barham Salih will ask the largest political bloc in the house to nominate Abdul-Mahdi’s successor.

The PM was forced to resign after two months of intense protests and clashes with police, which left more than 400 dead. The protesters blame the government for corruption, poor living standards, and unemployment. There was rioting in several cities, during which an Iranian consulate was burned down in Najaf, and an Islamic shrine was set on fire.

