 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London Bridge stabbing a terrorist attack, suspect shot dead at scene – counter-terror chief
HomeNewsline

Thousands of Algerians march to demand cancellation of presidential election

29 Nov, 2019 15:59
Get short URL
Thousands of Algerians march to demand cancellation of presidential election
Demonstrators carry banners and flags during a protest rejecting the December presidential election in Algiers, Algeria, November 26, 2019. © Reuters / Ramzi Boudina

Tens of thousands of protesters in Algeria marched on Friday to demand that a presidential election next month be canceled until the old ruling guard steps aside and the army quits politics.

The marches, held across the country, marked the 41st consecutive week of protests, Reuters reports.

The protest movement’s continued momentum now poses a major challenge to the military, which has pushed for the December 12 election as the only way to resolve the deadlock between the authorities and the leaderless opposition movement.

After protests began in February, and the army pushed veteran leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit in April.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies