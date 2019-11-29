Thousands of Algerians march to demand cancellation of presidential election

Tens of thousands of protesters in Algeria marched on Friday to demand that a presidential election next month be canceled until the old ruling guard steps aside and the army quits politics.

The marches, held across the country, marked the 41st consecutive week of protests, Reuters reports.

The protest movement’s continued momentum now poses a major challenge to the military, which has pushed for the December 12 election as the only way to resolve the deadlock between the authorities and the leaderless opposition movement.

After protests began in February, and the army pushed veteran leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit in April.