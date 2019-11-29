 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2019 14:56
New round of Syria constitutional talks ends as gov't, opposition can't reach consensus on agenda
UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrives to speak to the media about the Syrian Constitutional Committee at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 29, 2019. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

A second week-long round of Syrian talks has ended without a meeting of the group of 45 delegates meant to be negotiating on the constitution, United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen has said.

The Syrian government and opposition co-chairs were unable to agree an agenda for the constitutional talks, the UN envoy said in Geneva on Friday. “We have been trying to reach consensus but, as I said, we are not there yet,” Reuters quoted Pedersen as saying.

The talks are intended as a step forward in what the UN says will be a long road to political rapprochement, followed by elections.

