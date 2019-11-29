New round of Syria constitutional talks ends as gov't, opposition can't reach consensus on agenda

A second week-long round of Syrian talks has ended without a meeting of the group of 45 delegates meant to be negotiating on the constitution, United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen has said.

The Syrian government and opposition co-chairs were unable to agree an agenda for the constitutional talks, the UN envoy said in Geneva on Friday. “We have been trying to reach consensus but, as I said, we are not there yet,” Reuters quoted Pedersen as saying.

The talks are intended as a step forward in what the UN says will be a long road to political rapprochement, followed by elections.