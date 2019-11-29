 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Leaders of Turkey, Germany, France & Britain to discuss Syria before NATO summit

29 Nov, 2019 13:18
The leaders of Turkey, Britain, Germany and France will meet to discuss the situation in Syria before a NATO summit in London next week, the German government said on Friday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will get together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, British PM Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron after she arrives in the British capital on Tuesday, AP quoted German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer as saying.

Ankara’s unilateral decision to intervene in northern Syria without warning its allies has been a source of tension in NATO.

Turkish troops and Ankara-backed opposition fighters seized areas in northeastern Syria in a military offensive launched nearly two months ago.

