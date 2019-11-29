 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iraqi PM Abdul Mahdi says he will resign after top Shiite Muslim cleric’s call for change

29 Nov, 2019 12:55
Get short URL
Iraqi PM Abdul Mahdi says he will resign after top Shiite Muslim cleric’s call for change
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks with Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi in Baghdad, January 9, 2019. © Reuters / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Pool / File Photo

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would tender his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, Reuters reported, citing his office.

Abdul Mahdi’s decision came in response to a call for a change of leadership on Friday by Iraq’s top Shia Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the statement said.

On October 31, Iraqi President Barham Salih said that PM Abdul Mahdi would only resign in response to mass protests if parliamentary blocs were to agree on his replacement to avoid a constitutional vacuum. The prime minister “had previously agreed to submit his resignation,” Salih said.

Iraq’s protests are the most complex challenge to a Shiite Muslim-dominated ruling class that has controlled state institutions and patronage networks since a US-led invasion in 2003.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies