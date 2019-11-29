 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cyprus decries maritime border deal between Turkey & Libya’s govt

29 Nov, 2019 11:36
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is escorted by Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gemlik in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, August 6, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry on Friday decried an agreement between Turkey and Libya’s UN-backed government to delineate the maritime boundaries between the two countries as a serious breach of international law.

The ministry said a memorandum of understanding which the two countries signed has no legal validity and can’t undermine the rights of Cyprus or other eastern Mediterranean countries, AP reports.

It also said Turkey’s “distortion” of international law doesn’t afford it any legal rights and demonstrates that Ankara “is alone in its views.”

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state and is conducting exploratory gas drilling in waters where the ethnically-divided island nation has exclusive economic rights. Ankara says it is defending its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to regional energy reserves.

