Iraq’s top cleric Sistani calls on parliament to end support for govt

Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani urged parliament on Friday to drop its support for the current cabinet after two months of anti-government protests that have left nearly 400 dead, Reuters said.

“The parliament, from which this current government is drawn, is asked to reconsider its choice in this regard and act according to Iraq’s interest,” Sistani said in a weekly sermon delivered by his representative in the holy city of Karbala. He condemned the use of lethal force against protesters and urged demonstrators to reject acts of violence and vandalism.

“Attacks against peaceful protesters are forbidden,” the representative said, addressing worshippers at Friday prayer. Protesters “must not allow peaceful demonstrations to be turned into attacks on property or people… and peaceful demonstrators should coordinate to eject vandals.”