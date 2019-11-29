 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iraq’s top cleric Sistani calls on parliament to end support for govt

29 Nov, 2019 10:54
Get short URL
Iraq’s top cleric Sistani calls on parliament to end support for govt
Iraqi demonstrators take part in the ongoing anti-government protests, in Nassiriya, November 28, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani urged parliament on Friday to drop its support for the current cabinet after two months of anti-government protests that have left nearly 400 dead, Reuters said.

“The parliament, from which this current government is drawn, is asked to reconsider its choice in this regard and act according to Iraq’s interest,” Sistani said in a weekly sermon delivered by his representative in the holy city of Karbala. He condemned the use of lethal force against protesters and urged demonstrators to reject acts of violence and vandalism.

“Attacks against peaceful protesters are forbidden,” the representative said, addressing worshippers at Friday prayer. Protesters “must not allow peaceful demonstrations to be turned into attacks on property or people… and peaceful demonstrators should coordinate to eject vandals.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies