Sudan’s authorities adopt law to dissolve Bashir party, ‘dismantle’ regime

New authorities in Sudan have ordered that the party of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir be dissolved and his regime “dismantled,” heeding the call of protesters, AFP reports. Bashir and his Islamist National Congress Party (NCP) had ruled the northeast African country since 1989 before a nationwide protest movement resulted in him being deposed earlier this year.

The new ruling sovereign council and the cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok made the decision on Thursday to dissolve the party, approving a law titled “Dismantling of the regime of 30th June 1989.”

The decree said that a committee will be formed to confiscate all of the National Congress Party’s properties and assets. “None of the symbols of the regime or party would be allowed to engage in any political activity for 10 years,” according to the document.

The dissolution of the party “aims to preserve the dignity of Sudanese people which was crushed by dishonest people,” Hamdok tweeted.