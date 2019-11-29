 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Qatari foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia to ease Gulf rift – report

29 Nov, 2019 07:24
Qatari foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia to ease Gulf rift – report
Qatar's FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019. © Reuters / Andreas Gebert

Qatar’s foreign minister has made an unannounced visit to Riyadh, Reuters reported, citing sources, amid signs that a rift among US-allied Gulf Arab states could soon subside.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met with senior Saudi officials last month, said one of the sources familiar with the trip. If confirmed, it would be the highest-level visit since May when Qatar’s prime minister attended an Arab summit in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism. The boycotting nations set 13 demands for lifting the boycott.

Qatar denies the charge and accuses its neighbors of seeking to curtail its sovereignty.

