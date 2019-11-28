Houthi prisoners released by Saudi Arabia arrive in Sanaa, Yemen

A group of Houthi prisoners released by Saudi Arabia arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing witnesses. The Saudi-led military coalition’s move is seen as a step that may encourage efforts to end a nearly five-year war in Yemen.

The detainees are from the Houthi movement that a Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting since March 2015, after the rebels ousted the internationally recognized government in Sanaa.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which transported the prisoners from Saudi Arabia to Yemen, said 128 people were being repatriated. On Tuesday, the coalition claimed it had released 200 prisoners. The reason for the difference in numbers was not clear.

Riyadh has been holding informal talks with the Houthis since late September about a ceasefire, according to sources, after its main coalition partner, the United Arab Emirates, withdrew troops.