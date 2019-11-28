 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Houthi prisoners released by Saudi Arabia arrive in Sanaa, Yemen

28 Nov, 2019 16:42
People react as they gather to greet Houthi detainees freed by the Saudi-led coalition upon their arrival in Sanaa, Yemen, November 28, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A group of Houthi prisoners released by Saudi Arabia arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing witnesses. The Saudi-led military coalition’s move is seen as a step that may encourage efforts to end a nearly five-year war in Yemen.

The detainees are from the Houthi movement that a Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting since March 2015, after the rebels ousted the internationally recognized government in Sanaa.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which transported the prisoners from Saudi Arabia to Yemen, said 128 people were being repatriated. On Tuesday, the coalition claimed it had released 200 prisoners. The reason for the difference in numbers was not clear.

Riyadh has been holding informal talks with the Houthis since late September about a ceasefire, according to sources, after its main coalition partner, the United Arab Emirates, withdrew troops.

