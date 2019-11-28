 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘US will pay less, Germany will pay more’ – NATO’s Stoltenberg

28 Nov, 2019 15:57
French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, November 28, 2019. © Reuters / Bertrand Guay / Pool

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the United States will pay less into the military alliance’s budget from next year, with Germany stepping up contributions to fill the gap.

At a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday, Stoltenberg said a new cost-sharing formula has been agreed and that “the US will pay less, Germany will pay more,” AP reports.

Stoltenberg said the US and Germany would pay “roughly 16 percent” of the total budget now. Washington was previously the biggest contributor, paying about 22 percent. The move does not concern the national defense budgets that President Donald Trump routinely complains about.

NATO allies agreed last year to a civil budget of $250.5 million for running things like the organization’s headquarters. A further $1.4 billion was earmarked for spending on military missions around the world.

