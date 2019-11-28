 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan’s Supreme Court grants temporary extension to army chief’s term

28 Nov, 2019 13:10
Pakistan’s Supreme Court grants temporary extension to army chief’s term
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. © Reuters / Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan’s top court granted a six-month extension to the term of the army head General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, after initially blocking a three-year extension of his tenure.

“We leave this matter to parliament to make law regarding this,” Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said.

In a surprise ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the decision to extend, approved by the government in August, citing a series of irregularities, Reuters reports.

The court also ordered the government and the army to produce legal provisions and detailed arguments on the reasoning behind the move.

