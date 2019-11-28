 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Stoltenberg in Paris to discuss NATO’s future with Macron

28 Nov, 2019 10:51
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was to meet in Paris on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron, whose recent public criticism has shaken the military alliance, AP reports. The talks were aimed at preparing a NATO summit in London next week.

Macron’s office said the French president will push for more unity and coordination within the alliance, and the need for Europe to take on more security responsibilities.

The French president has openly deplored a lack of US leadership and raised concerns about Turkey since it invaded northern Syria without warning its allies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that NATO is at least as essential today as it was during the Cold War.

