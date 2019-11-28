 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
E. Libyan forces launch airstrikes near SW oil fields – report

28 Nov, 2019 09:43
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government in southern Tripoli, June 22, 2019. © Reuters / Yosri al-Jamal

Forces based in East Libya said they had launched airstrikes near oilfields in the southwest of the country early on Thursday, after fighting in the area shut down one of two major fields, according to Reuters.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Wednesday it had driven rival factions from the 70,000-barrel-per-day El Feel oilfield after carrying out airstrikes, leading to production being halted.

The fighting reignited a conflict for control of large oilfields in southwestern Libya between competing military alliances that are also battling on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli.

On Thursday, Mi-35 attack helicopters had targeted Chadian opposition forces preparing to attack Sharara oilfield, Libya’s biggest field, an LNA military official said. Both sides in Libya’s conflict frequently accuse the other of depending on African mercenaries.

