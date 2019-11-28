Iran’s govt blames Baghdad for failing to protect Najaf consulate

Iran said on Thursday that the Iraqi government is responsible for protecting its consulate in the holy city of Najaf, a day after Iraqi protesters attacked and set fire to the building, Reuters reports.

“The Iraqi government is responsible to secure safety of diplomatic missions and diplomats in Iraq… Tehran strongly condemns the attack and demands the Iraqi government’s firm response to the aggressors,” state TV quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

In a new level of violence in demonstrations aimed at the downfall of an Iran-backed government, Iraqi protesters on Wednesday stormed and torched the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf.

Staff at the consulate, who had evacuated shortly before demonstrators broke in, were reportedly safe and unharmed.