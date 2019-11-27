 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing says developed countries doing too little to curb global warming

27 Nov, 2019 16:14
Young activists install giant "carbon clock" at former gasometer in Berlin, Germany September 18, 2019. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

China on Wednesday accused developed countries, including the US, of doing too little to curb global warming, ahead of a UN summit discussing issues including climate compensation.

The world’s second-largest economy and the biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, China, has repeatedly argued that developed nations should lead on tackling international climate obligations, AFP said.

“Developed countries’ insufficient political will to provide support” is the biggest problem currently facing international climate efforts, said Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin.

An environment ministry report also criticized the US – currently in the process of pulling out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on global warming. “These unilateral behaviors seriously harm the global community’s willingness and trust in tackling climate change together,” the report says.

