 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Sturgeon pledges fresh votes on Brexit, Scottish independence in SNP election manifesto

27 Nov, 2019 14:11
Get short URL
Sturgeon pledges fresh votes on Brexit, Scottish independence in SNP election manifesto
Scotland's First Minister and National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon gestures during the party's manifesto launch in Glasgow, Britain, November 27, 2019. © Reuters / Russell Cheyne

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged fresh votes on Brexit and Scottish independence on Wednesday, as she launched her party’s general election manifesto.

Sturgeon, who leads the left-leaning secessionist Scottish National Party, aims to hold the balance of power in Britain after the December 12 UK snap general election.

She accused the main UK-wide parties of delivering “constant chaos” since the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, AFP reports. Speaking on a Glasgow podium labeled ‘Stop Brexit’, Sturgeon said: “It is time to take Scotland's future into Scotland's hands.”

Of the 650 seats in the British parliament’s lower House of Commons, 59 represent Scottish constituencies and the SNP is defending 35 of them.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies