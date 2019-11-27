Sturgeon pledges fresh votes on Brexit, Scottish independence in SNP election manifesto

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged fresh votes on Brexit and Scottish independence on Wednesday, as she launched her party’s general election manifesto.

Sturgeon, who leads the left-leaning secessionist Scottish National Party, aims to hold the balance of power in Britain after the December 12 UK snap general election.

She accused the main UK-wide parties of delivering “constant chaos” since the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, AFP reports. Speaking on a Glasgow podium labeled ‘Stop Brexit’, Sturgeon said: “It is time to take Scotland's future into Scotland's hands.”

Of the 650 seats in the British parliament’s lower House of Commons, 59 represent Scottish constituencies and the SNP is defending 35 of them.