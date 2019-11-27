At least 13 killed in new massacre near east DR Congo’s Beni – officials

At least 13 people were killed in a new massacre near the eastern city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo blamed on a notorious militia, AFP reported, citing a local official and a UN source.

“We have the figure of 13 killed at dawn,” a spokesman for the UN mission in the country, MONUSCO, told AFP, while local administrator Donat Kibwana said that 14 people were killed.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) evacuated dozens of their staff working on the Ebola epidemic from Beni due to the worsening security situation.

Rebels believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed eight people in an overnight raid on Sunday, Reuters said. Residents, angry at the perceived inaction of both the government and a UN peacekeeping mission, then set fire to the mayor’s office and several UN buildings on Monday.