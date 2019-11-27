 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bolivia’s interim govt appoints 1st ambassador to US in 11 years

27 Nov, 2019 13:02
Supporters of the former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, during a protest in El Alto, near La Paz, November 17, 2019. © Reuters / Henry Romero

Bolivia has appointed its first ambassador to the United States in 11 years as the interim government resets the country’s foreign policy after the departure of Evo Morales, AFP reports.

Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar was given the key posting on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry tweeted, filling a position left vacant since a diplomatic spat between La Paz and Washington in 2008. Serrate previously served as Bolivia’s ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations.

The appointment, which has to be approved by the Senate, comes as the caretaker government prepares to hold new elections that exclude Morales.

Morales’ Movement for Socialism party controls the upper house of Congress.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

