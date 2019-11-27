Bolivia’s interim govt appoints 1st ambassador to US in 11 years

Bolivia has appointed its first ambassador to the United States in 11 years as the interim government resets the country’s foreign policy after the departure of Evo Morales, AFP reports.

Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar was given the key posting on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry tweeted, filling a position left vacant since a diplomatic spat between La Paz and Washington in 2008. Serrate previously served as Bolivia’s ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations.

The appointment, which has to be approved by the Senate, comes as the caretaker government prepares to hold new elections that exclude Morales.

Morales’ Movement for Socialism party controls the upper house of Congress.