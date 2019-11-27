 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Von der Leyen to become new European Commission president from December 1 after vote in Strasbourg

27 Nov, 2019 11:48
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures before the vote of Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 27, 2019. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

EU lawmakers gave final approval to German conservative Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday to take over at the helm of the bloc’s executive European Commission from December 1.

The vote in the Strasbourg parliament was 461 in favor, 157 against, and 89 abstentions, Reuters reports.

Von der Leyen needed a simple majority to secure confirmation as commission president.

Speaking in the European Parliament earlier in the day, she said, among other things, that fighting climate change was an “existential” challenge and she would ensure money was provided to help adapt economies to lower fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

