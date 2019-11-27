Von der Leyen to become new European Commission president from December 1 after vote in Strasbourg

EU lawmakers gave final approval to German conservative Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday to take over at the helm of the bloc’s executive European Commission from December 1.

The vote in the Strasbourg parliament was 461 in favor, 157 against, and 89 abstentions, Reuters reports.

Von der Leyen needed a simple majority to secure confirmation as commission president.

Speaking in the European Parliament earlier in the day, she said, among other things, that fighting climate change was an “existential” challenge and she would ensure money was provided to help adapt economies to lower fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.