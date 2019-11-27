 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Maintaining NATO is ‘of utmost importance’ to German interests – Merkel

27 Nov, 2019 09:32
Get short URL
Maintaining NATO is ‘of utmost importance’ to German interests – Merkel
Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to soldiers during her visit to NATO's new spearhead force 'VJTF 2019' in Munster, Germany, May 20, 2019. © Reuters / Fabian Bimmer

Maintaining the NATO defense alliance is of utmost importance to Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. The statement came after French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent criticism of the Western military alliance.

“Maintaining NATO today is even more in our very own interests as it was in the Cold War – or at least as important as it was in the Cold War,” Merkel told lawmakers in parliament.

“Because, and the foreign minister said this yesterday, Europe currently cannot defend itself on its own,” Reuters quoted the chancellor as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies