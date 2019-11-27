Maintaining NATO is ‘of utmost importance’ to German interests – Merkel

Maintaining the NATO defense alliance is of utmost importance to Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. The statement came after French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent criticism of the Western military alliance.

“Maintaining NATO today is even more in our very own interests as it was in the Cold War – or at least as important as it was in the Cold War,” Merkel told lawmakers in parliament.

“Because, and the foreign minister said this yesterday, Europe currently cannot defend itself on its own,” Reuters quoted the chancellor as saying.