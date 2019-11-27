Israeli aircraft attack Hamas sites after rocket fire from Gaza – military

Israeli aircraft hit several Gaza Hamas sites early on Wednesday, in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, AP reported.

The Israeli military said the targets of the multiple airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip included a weapons manufacturing facility. There were no reports of injuries.

The airstrikes came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to “respond vigorously to any attack.”

Late Tuesday, the Israeli military had said it identified two projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip, with missile defenses intercepting one.