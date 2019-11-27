 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s FM Zarif meets senior Afghan Taliban official in Tehran – report

27 Nov, 2019 07:45
Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar after the end of peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks in Tehran with a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the group’s founders, according to IRNA. Zarif expressed Iran’s willingness to support dialogue between all Afghan parties, with the participation of the Afghan government, the report said on Wednesday.

The Taliban have refused to talk to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, denouncing it as a US puppet.

Last week, the Taliban released American and Australian university professors held hostage for more than three years, completing a delayed prisoner swap and raising hopes for a revival of peace talks.

Iran also held talks with a delegation from Afghanistan’s Taliban in September, a week after peace talks between the United States and the Islamist insurgents collapsed, Reuters said. Tehran said in December it had been meeting with Taliban representatives with the knowledge of the government in Kabul.

