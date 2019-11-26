 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Denmark offers to lead NATO non-combat training mission in Iraq from 2021

26 Nov, 2019 13:27
Denmark's Prince Joachim salutes during a ceremony that marks the 70th anniversary of NATO's creation, at Kastellet in Copenhagen, April 4, 2019. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Claus Bech

Denmark offered to take over Canada’s leadership of NATO’s non-combat training mission in Iraq from the end of 2020 until mid-2022, the Danish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“With the contribution we will be able to deliver an even stronger effort in our fight against the terror group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) by training Iraqis,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said.

Denmark will present the offer at a NATO summit in London next week. It would send around 213 people to the mission which trains Iraqi security forces, Reuters reported.

