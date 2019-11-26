NATO needs ‘political unity to succeed,’ European diplomats say

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2019 11:25
NATO flag is seen during enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise 'Silver Arrow' in Adazi, Latvia, October 5, 2019. © Reuters / Ints Kalnins / File Photo

Top diplomats from Germany and Norway are pushing back at questions about NATO’s relevance, saying the alliance needs political cohesion to succeed, AP reports.

Speaking at a forum in Berlin, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said on Tuesday that “everything we do as a military alliance, our strength as a military alliance, rests heavily on our ability to be politically united.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also says the “political unity of the alliance needs to be secured” because “a decoupling of American and European security would be in nobody’s interest.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has recently joined US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the Western military alliance.

