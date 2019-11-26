 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US recalls ambassador from S. Sudan as rival leaders fail to form govt

26 Nov, 2019 09:54
Leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar and South Sudan's President Salva Kiir in Entebbe, Uganda, November 7, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

The United States, a key supporter of South Sudan, is calling back its ambassador in Juba, Thomas Hushek, for consultations in frustration at the dueling leaders’ failure to form a government, AFP reported on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he called back the ambassador “as we re-evaluate our relationship with the government of South Sudan.” The US “will work with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan,” he said.

The US contributes about $1 billion a year in mostly humanitarian aid to the young country. South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel chief Riek Machar fell out in 2013 – two years after the largely Christian nation won independence from Sudan with strong US support – sparking a conflict which has left hundreds of thousands dead.

The two leaders missed a November 12 deadline to form a unity government. African mediators gave them another 100 days, the second extension.

