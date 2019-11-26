Pakistan's Supreme Court may stop army chief from serving 3 more years

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has taken a first step toward blocking the powerful army chief from serving another three-year term. The move is seen as a blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had said this summer that he needs Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa to stay because of ongoing security concerns, AP reports.

Those include tensions with India over the disputed Kashmir region, which both countries partially control but claim in its entirety.

The interim order issued by the court on Tuesday to suspend Bajwa’s term extension is temporary, and the court will hear the case again the following day. The army chief was set to retire on Thursday. He will be forced to step down if the court overturns the government’s extension order.

Pakistan’s military has been accused by some of seeking to play a dominant role in the country’s politics.