Erdogan in Qatar on first Arab trip since Turkey’s campaign in Syria

25 Nov, 2019 13:29
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar, November 25, 2019. © Reuters / Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Presidential Press Office

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Qatar on Monday on his first official trip to an Arab country since Turkey’s forces intervened in northeast Syria last month against Kurdish fighters.

Ankara and Doha have grown closer since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut ties with their former Gulf ally more than two years ago.

Erdogan’s visit comes at a critical time amid signs of a possible breakthrough in the crisis between Qatar and its neighbors. Erdogan will reportedly attend the fifth meeting of the Qatar-Turkey Higher Strategic Committee at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Erdogan is also expected to visit a Turkish military base where around 5,000 troops have been stationed since the Saudi-led blockade amid reports that Qatar intends to buy 100 Turkish tanks, AFP said.

