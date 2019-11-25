 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bilateral relations with European states more important for Russia that ties with EU – Medvedev

25 Nov, 2019 14:03
Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev and his Finnish counterpart Antti Rinne in Moscow, November 25, 2019. © Reuters / Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina / Pool

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that bilateral contacts with European states are now more important for Russia than relations with the European Union. He made the statement at a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Antti Rinne in Moscow.

Moscow is not going to be the first to lift its restrictions imposed in response to the EU sanctions against Russia, Medvedev said.

The sanctions, which may be retained for a long time, do not hamper the cooperation with European countries separately, according to the prime minister. He added that a number of Russian companies do not want Moscow’s restrictive measures to ever be lifted at all, RIA Novosti reported.

