Protesters in DR Congo torch mayor’s office after suspected Islamist rebels killed 8 in raid

25 Nov, 2019 12:41
Protesters in DR Congo torch mayor's office after suspected Islamist rebels killed 8 in raid
© Reuters / Kenny Katombe

Protesters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Beni set the town hall on fire on Monday after suspected Islamist rebels killed eight people in an overnight raid, Reuters reported.

Rebels believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have killed more than 70 civilians in massacres since the Congolese army launched an offensive against them this month.

Violence by the ADF and a patchwork of militias and criminal bands near Congo’s borders with Uganda and Rwanda has hampered efforts to eradicate a more than year-long Ebola outbreak. The ADF has been operating near the Ugandan border for more than two decades.

