 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UAE to host Europe-led Gulf maritime mission – France

25 Nov, 2019 07:56
Get short URL
UAE to host Europe-led Gulf maritime mission – France
French Defense Minister Florence Parly and United Arab Emirates' Minister of State for Defence Mohammed Bin Ahmad al-Bawardi at the French Naval Base in Abu Dhabi, November 24, 2019. © Reuters / Christopher Pike

A European-led maritime mission to monitor Gulf waters will be stationed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi, the French defense minister has said. Tensions in the Gulf have escalated since May, following a string of attacks on oil tankers that the US and its allies blamed on Tehran. Iran denies the charges.

“We formally agreed that the command center of the European maritime surveillance initiative will be on UAE territory,” French Defense Minister Florence Parly told AFP on Sunday.

It will be run by around 10 to 15 staff members deployed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi, who will “contribute to making maritime navigation in the Gulf as safe as possible,” she said on a visit to the base.

Parly did not identify the countries that would be joining the mission, saying that some were still waiting for their respective parliaments to ratify their participation in the initiative.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies